Used 1995 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Galant
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/473.2 mi.321.1/439.4 mi.321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG232222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm141 hp @ 5500 rpm141 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Measurements
Height53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.103.7 in.
Length187.0 in.187.0 in.187.0 in.
Width68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Curb weight2755 lbs.2755 lbs.2755 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Monterey Blue Metallic
  • Logan Silver Metallic
  • Everett Green Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Logan Silver Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Kalapana Black
  • Everett Green Metallic
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Monterey Blue Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Logan Silver Metallic
  • Monterey Blue Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Everett Green Metallic
