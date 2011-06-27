  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Galant
Overview
See Galant Inventory
See Galant Inventory
See Galant Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg19/26 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/473.2 mi.321.1/439.4 mi.321.1/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG232222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm160 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm141 hp @ 5500 rpm160 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room57.3 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.0 in.187.0 in.187.0 in.
Curb weight2755 lbs.2976 lbs.2954 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.103.7 in.
Width68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northstar White
  • Savanna Green Metallic
  • Modena Silver Metallic
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Everett Green Metallic
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monterey Blue Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Kalapana Black
  • Modena Silver Metallic
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Savanna Green Metallic
  • Everett Green Metallic
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monterey Blue Metallic
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Modena Silver Metallic
  • Everett Green Metallic
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Savanna Green Metallic
  • Monterey Blue Metallic
See Galant InventorySee Galant InventorySee Galant Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles