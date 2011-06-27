Used 1993 Mitsubishi Galant LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
  • Vienna Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Boulder Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Cardiff Blue Pearl Metallic
