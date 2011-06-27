  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 1993 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Galant
Overview
See Galant Inventory
See Galant Inventory
See Galant Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212122
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/413.4 mi.286.2/413.4 mi.302.1/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG212122
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm120 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm120 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 6000 rpm121 hp @ 6000 rpm121 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.52.4 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.36.0 in.36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.5 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight2800 lbs.2883 lbs.2712 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.12.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
  • Vienna Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Boulder Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Cardiff Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Boulder Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
  • Vienna Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Cardiff Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Boulder Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cardiff Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vienna Silver Metallic
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
See Galant InventorySee Galant InventorySee Galant Inventory

Related Used 1993 Mitsubishi Galant info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles