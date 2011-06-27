  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Galant
Overview
See Galant Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3295 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Nile Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sable Black
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Newcastle Green Metallic
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
See Galant Inventory

Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles