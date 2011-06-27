  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Galant
Overview
See Galant Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2667 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Nile Black Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Newcastle Green Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
See Galant Inventory

Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles