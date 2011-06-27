  1. Home
Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant GSR Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower144 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2887 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Nile Black Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Newcastle Green Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
