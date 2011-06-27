  1. Home
Used 1992 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Galant
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG192020
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/377.2 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG192020
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm134 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm134 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm144 hp @ 6000 rpm144 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves16nono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)nono
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.36.0 in.36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight3295 lbs.2887 lbs.2843 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.6.1 in.4.5 in.
Height54.1 in.55.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Nile Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sable Black
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Newcastle Green Metallic
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
