Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant GSX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Nordic Blue
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
