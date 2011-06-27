Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2866 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Nordic Blue
  • Summit White
  • Sable Black
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
