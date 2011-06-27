  1. Home
Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Galant
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg19/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/397.5 mi.302.1/397.5 mi.286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm102 hp @ 5000 rpm135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.38.6 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.36.0 in.36.0 in.
Measurements
Height55.5 in.53.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.
Curb weightno2799 lbs.2866 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic Blue
  • Summit White
  • Sable Black
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Nordic Blue
  • Morocco Red Pearl
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Belize Green Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Nordic Blue
  • Summit White
  • Sable Black
  • Nairobi Beige Metallic
