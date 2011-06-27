  1. Home
Used 1990 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Galant
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG192222
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/21 mpg20/27 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/344.4 mi.318.0/429.3 mi.318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG192222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm125 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm116 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm135 hp @ 6000 rpm102 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.52.4 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.36.0 in.36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.4 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight2799 lbs.2799 lbs.2601 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.6.1 in.4.5 in.
Height54.1 in.55.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
