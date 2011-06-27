  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Expo
  4. Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Expo
Overview
See Expo Inventory
See Expo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1820
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/331.8 mi.284.4/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG1820
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm136 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.50.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.
Measurements
Height62.6 in.62.6 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Curb weightno3020 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
See Expo InventorySee Expo Inventory

Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Expo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles