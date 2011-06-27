Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo LRV Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/362.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity68 cu.ft.
Length168.6 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.
Height62.1 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oceanside Blue Metallic
  • Albany Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cardiff Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Scandia Green Metallic
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Summit White
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Sable Black
