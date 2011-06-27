Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/347.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Length177.0 in.
Width66.7 in.
Curb weight3219 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
  • Scandia Green Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Summit White
  • Oceanside Blue Metallic
  • Cardiff Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Albany Black Pearl Metallic
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
