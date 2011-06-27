  1. Home
Used 1994 Mitsubishi Expo Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Expo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202022
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/22 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/348.0 mi.284.4/347.6 mi.275.5/362.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.15.8 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG202022
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm136 hp @ 5500 rpm136 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.39.3 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.5 in.40.8 in.
Front hip roomno50.4 in.no
Front shoulder roomno55.1 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.36.9 in.38.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.28.7 in.36.1 in.
Rear hip Roomno52.6 in.no
Rear shoulder roomno55.3 in.no
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity68 cu.ft.no68 cu.ft.
Length168.6 in.177.0 in.168.6 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.3219 lbs.2745 lbs.
Height62.1 in.62.6 in.62.1 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.107.1 in.99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Cardiff Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Lucerne Green Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Springs Silver Metallic
  • Sable Black
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Albany Black Pearl Metallic
  • Scandia Green Metallic
  • Toluca Beige Metallic
  • Oceanside Blue Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Concord Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
