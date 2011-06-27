  1. Home
Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo LRV Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/319.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity68 cu.ft.
Length168.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Curb weight3053 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Norfolk Green
  • Acapulco Green
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige
  • Summit White
