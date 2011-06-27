Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2998 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Acapulco Green
  • Nairobi Beige
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Norfolk Green
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
