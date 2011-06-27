  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Expo
  4. Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Expo
Overview
See Expo Inventory
See Expo Inventory
See Expo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/377.0 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.268.6/347.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG212119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm136 hp @ 5500 rpm136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.nono
Length168.5 in.177.4 in.177.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.2000 lbs.2500 lbs.
Curb weight2855 lbs.3009 lbs.3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.38.0 cu.ft.38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.4.6 in.5.1 in.
Height64.4 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Acapulco Green
  • Summit White
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Norfolk Green
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige
  • Acapulco Green
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
  • Norfolk Green
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige
  • Acapulco Green
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Nairobi Beige
  • Summit White
  • Norfolk Green
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Kensington Gray Metallic
See Expo InventorySee Expo InventorySee Expo Inventory

Related Used 1993 Mitsubishi Expo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles