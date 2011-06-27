Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo SP Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity45 cu.ft.
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight2964 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Tacoma Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Acapulco Green
  • Summit White
  • Baja Red
