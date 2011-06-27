  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Expo
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Expo
Overview
See Expo Inventory
See Expo Inventory
See Expo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212123
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg18/24 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/348.0 mi.284.4/379.2 mi.304.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.15.8 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG212123
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm136 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l2.4 l1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm116 hp @ 5000 rpm113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.36.0 ft.33.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.39.3 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.5 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.50.4 in.50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.39.3 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.50.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.37.7 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.54.9 in.55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.45 cu.ft.35 cu.ft.
Length168.6 in.177.4 in.168.6 in.
Curb weight2943 lbs.2964 lbs.2723 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.34.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.6.7 in.6.7 in.
Height64.4 in.62.6 in.64.4 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.107.1 in.99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baja Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Tacoma Blue Metallic
  • Acapulco Green
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Tacoma Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Acapulco Green
  • Summit White
  • Baja Red
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Tacoma Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Somerset Blue Metallic
  • Baja Red
  • Acapulco Green
See Expo InventorySee Expo InventorySee Expo Inventory

Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Expo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles