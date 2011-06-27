  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Endeavor
  4. Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Endeavor
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,999
See Endeavor Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.4/470.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,999
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,999
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,999
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,999
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity76.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3958 lbs.
Gross weight5050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1092 lbs.
Length190.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Exterior Colors
  • Kalapana Black
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Satin Meisai Gray Pearl
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Platinum Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Medium Brown, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,999
P235/65R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,999
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Endeavor Inventory

Related Used 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles