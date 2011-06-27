  1. Home
Used 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,999
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.4/449.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
315 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity76.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3968 lbs.
Gross weight5050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.46 cd.
Maximum payload1115 lbs.
Length190.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torched Steel Blue Pearl
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Mineral Beige Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Machine Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Sand Blast
Tires & Wheels
P235/65R S tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 45000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles