Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.0/428.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
315 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity76.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4134 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.46 cd.
Maximum payload1116 lbs.
Length190.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base108.73 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track63 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Beige Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Torched Steel Blue Pearl
  • Machine Green Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Ultra Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Sand Blast
Tires & Wheels
P235/65R S tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
