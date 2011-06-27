Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|354.0/477.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Torque
|162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Accessory Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo system
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|650 watts stereo output
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Accessory All Weather Floor Mats (2)
|yes
|Accessory I-Pod Adapter
|yes
|Accessory Cargo Organizer
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|34.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.2 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Accessory Mudguards
|yes
|Accessory Sunroof Wind Deflector
|yes
|Sport Aero Kit
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Front track
|61.8 in.
|Length
|180.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3296 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4090 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|53.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|95.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|101.4 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|Rear track
|61.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/45R18 94V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,699
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
