  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse
  4. Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Eclipse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,599
See Eclipse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,599
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,599
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.2/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,599
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,599
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,599
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,599
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,599
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,599
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,599
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,599
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,599
Front track61.8 in.
Length179.7 in.
Gross weight3545 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height53.8 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,599
Exterior Colors
  • Northstar White
  • Sunset Pearlescent
  • Kalapana Black
  • Rave Red
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Terra Cotta/Charcoal, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,599
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R18 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,599
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,599
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Eclipse Inventory

Related Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles