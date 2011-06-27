  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse
  4. Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Eclipse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,799
See Eclipse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,799
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/495.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,799
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,799
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,799
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,799
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Front head room37.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Front track61.8 in.
Length179.7 in.
Gross weight3325 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height53.5 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Exterior Colors
  • Northstar White
  • Sunset Pearlescent
  • Kalapana Black
  • Rave Red
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Terra Cotta/Charcoal, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,799
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,799
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Eclipse Inventory

Related Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles