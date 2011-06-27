  1. Home
Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.9/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3538 lbs.
Gross weight4288 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Length179.7 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height53.5 in.
EPA interior volume97.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Pearlescent
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Pure Red
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Satin Meisai Gray Pearl
  • Still Blue Pearl (Late Availability)
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Terra Cotta, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Medium Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
