Used 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Eclipse
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
210 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Gross weight4013 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height51.6 in.
EPA interior volume79.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Steel Blue Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Machine Green Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Torched Steel Blue
Interior Colors
  • Sand Blast
  • Midnight
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles