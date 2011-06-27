Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.2/426.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|Torque
|205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|element antenna
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|remote trunk release
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|10 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.9 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|34.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|Front track
|59.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|176.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3142 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4013 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|Height
|51.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|79.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|100.8 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
|Rear track
|59.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|P215/50R V tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,227
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
