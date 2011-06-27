Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.9 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Gross weight4013 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height51.6 in.
EPA interior volume79.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Flash Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
