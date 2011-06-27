  1. Home
Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Eclipse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,037
See Eclipse Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,487
See Eclipse Inventory
Starting MSRP
$22,227
See Eclipse Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg18/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/410.0 mi.295.2/410.0 mi.295.2/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
Torque158 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5500 rpm210 hp @ 5750 rpm200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.40 ft.40 ft.
Valves162424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
4-wheel ABSnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
element antennayesyesyes
140 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersnoyesno
210 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Infinity premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
tachometeryesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
clothyesnoyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room34.9 in.34.9 in.34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.44.7 in.44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.30.2 in.30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.52 in.52 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
Front track59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.176.8 in.176.8 in.
Curb weight3031 lbs.3307 lbs.3208 lbs.
Gross weight3859 lbs.4013 lbs.4013 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
EPA interior volume79.5 cu.ft.79.5 cu.ft.79.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.100.8 in.100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Flash Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Steel Blue Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Flash Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Steel Blue Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Flash Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P205/55R H tiresyesnono
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P215/50R V tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,037
Starting MSRP
$25,487
Starting MSRP
$22,227
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Eclipse InventorySee Eclipse InventorySee Eclipse Inventory

