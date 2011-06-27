Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$18,887
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$18,887
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$18,887
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$18,887
Torque158 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$18,887
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
$18,887
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$18,887
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$18,887
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$18,887
clockyes
Front Seats
$18,887
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$18,887
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$18,887
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.
Gross weight3809 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
$18,887
Exterior Colors
  • Kalapana Black
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Flash Blue Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Patriot Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige/Black
Tires & Wheels
$18,887
P195/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$18,887
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$18,887
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
