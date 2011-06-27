  1. Home
Used 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.
Gross weight3809 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Tampa Blue Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Huntington Blue Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P185/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
