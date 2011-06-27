  1. Home
Used 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
Measurements
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight3120 lbs.
Gross weight3960 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Tampa Blue Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Huntington Blue Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
