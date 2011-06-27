Used 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$19,797
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$19,797
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$19,797
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$19,797
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$19,797
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
$19,797
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$19,797
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$19,797
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$19,797
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
$19,797
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$19,797
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
Measurements
$19,797
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.
Gross weight3860 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
$19,797
Exterior Colors
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Tampa Blue Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Huntington Blue Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
$19,797
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
$19,797
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$19,797
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
