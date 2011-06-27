  1. Home
Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Measurements
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight3053 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kalapana Black
  • Tampa Blue Pearl
  • Northstar White
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
