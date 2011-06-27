Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Measurements
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Saronno Red
  • Northstar White
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Tampa Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
