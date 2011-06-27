Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height50.2 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Length172.2 in.
Width68.7 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Saronno Red
