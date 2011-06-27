  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse
  4. Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Eclipse
Overview
See Eclipse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height50.2 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Length172.2 in.
Width68.3 in.
Curb weight2767 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
See Eclipse Inventory

Related Used 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles