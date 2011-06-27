Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Measurements
Height49.8 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Length172.2 in.
Width68.3 in.
Curb weight2767 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northstar White
  • Saronno Red
  • Celtic Blue Pearl
  • Monarch Green Pearl
  • Minden Silver Pearl
  • Oslo Green Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Durango Copper Pearl
