Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.
Rear leg room28.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight3120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Biscayne Green Pearl
  • Northstar White
  • Durango Copper Pearl
  • Everett Green Metallic
  • Saronno Red
  • Kalapana Black
  • Minden Silver Pearl
