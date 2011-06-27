Used 1994 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.
Curb weight2590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Saronno Red
  • Modena Silver Metallic
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Savanna Green Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Montego Green Metallic
  • Amazon Blue Metallic
  • Everett Green Metallic
