Used 1994 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.
Curb weight2778 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northstar White
  • Montego Green Metallic
  • Everett Green Metallic
  • Amazon Blue Metallic
  • Modena Silver Metallic
  • Savanna Green Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Saronno Red
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
