Used 1994 Mitsubishi Eclipse Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Eclipse
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212024
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg18/23 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.286.2/365.7 mi.333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG212024
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l1.8 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm195 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves1616no
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)no
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Turning circlenono35.4 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip roomnono55.1 in.
Front shoulder roomnono54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear hip Roomnono45.7 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono52.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.172.8 in.172.8 in.
Curb weight2778 lbs.3093 lbs.2542 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northstar White
  • Montego Green Metallic
  • Everett Green Metallic
  • Amazon Blue Metallic
  • Modena Silver Metallic
  • Savanna Green Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Saronno Red
  • Almaden Red Pearl Metallic
no
