Used 1994 Mitsubishi Eclipse Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|20
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|18/23 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.1/413.4 mi.
|286.2/365.7 mi.
|333.9/461.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|20
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|195 hp @ 6000 rpm
|195 hp @ 6000 rpm
|92 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|no
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Turning circle
|no
|no
|35.4 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|Front hip room
|no
|no
|55.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|no
|no
|54.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|34.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.5 in.
|28.5 in.
|28.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|no
|45.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|no
|52.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|172.8 in.
|172.8 in.
|172.8 in.
|Curb weight
|2778 lbs.
|3093 lbs.
|2542 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.2 cu.ft.
|10.2 cu.ft.
|10.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|Wheel base
|97.2 in.
|97.2 in.
|97.2 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
