Used 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My trusty Eclipse GS

oldschool1983, 05/19/2012
It has been 19 years since I bought my bright white GS and it has been one of the most reliable cars I've ever owned. That is saying a lot. I am not overly hard on my cars, maintain them as needed. The build quality of this car was evident from the day I bought it. Very easy to drive and maintain. Cruises at 70mph just below 2000RPM all day. Even at 215,000 miles, it is a great car to drive everyday. All original engine and transmission components still working fine. Home run car.

10

rylie, 09/21/2002
this car is a good car, it has now 263,000 miles on it and i love it, it hasnt given me any problems.i love to get another mitsubishi car in the future i havent decided which model yet.maybe another eclipse GS.

A great sports car

Diogo, 06/10/2005
I got this car back in 2002 with 128,000 miles or so. When I got it the car had had so much abuse that I wondered if I had made a good choice. Nevertheless I had some work done on it (the timing belt at 140,000 miles was crucial as I was told it was never changed before) and the car is doing great. A few more things need some work (like the front axle needing replacement) but I still get 30 mpg on the highway and about 25 in town.

1993 Eclipse

Amanda Faylen, 11/07/2005
I got my Eclipse as my first car, and it has never died on me. I had a lot of work done to it when I first got it, but now she runs, and accelerates when I need it to. It seems to be impervious to tickets.

Great car even after abuse.

angelsPrincess, 04/19/2004
When I bought my car (it's my baby now) it had been horribly abused to the tune of 2 engines & 3 transmissions. When we got it the engine & transmission were rebuilt. It needed a new water pump, all new motor mounts, new belts, & a front cv axle (I think that's what the axel was called). We got it all fixed & now my transmission (it's Automatic) is jumping from drive into neutral until it gets hot so you have to hold it for a bit. Once we fix that & get a paint job b/c mine is all powdery it will be good as new. It's been through a lot but with a little TLC this car way rocks!! ~Princess~

