Used 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My trusty Eclipse GS oldschool1983 , 05/19/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It has been 19 years since I bought my bright white GS and it has been one of the most reliable cars I've ever owned. That is saying a lot. I am not overly hard on my cars, maintain them as needed. The build quality of this car was evident from the day I bought it. Very easy to drive and maintain. Cruises at 70mph just below 2000RPM all day. Even at 215,000 miles, it is a great car to drive everyday. All original engine and transmission components still working fine. Home run car. Report Abuse

10 rylie , 09/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this car is a good car, it has now 263,000 miles on it and i love it, it hasnt given me any problems.i love to get another mitsubishi car in the future i havent decided which model yet.maybe another eclipse GS. Report Abuse

A great sports car Diogo , 06/10/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this car back in 2002 with 128,000 miles or so. When I got it the car had had so much abuse that I wondered if I had made a good choice. Nevertheless I had some work done on it (the timing belt at 140,000 miles was crucial as I was told it was never changed before) and the car is doing great. A few more things need some work (like the front axle needing replacement) but I still get 30 mpg on the highway and about 25 in town. Report Abuse

1993 Eclipse Amanda Faylen , 11/07/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my Eclipse as my first car, and it has never died on me. I had a lot of work done to it when I first got it, but now she runs, and accelerates when I need it to. It seems to be impervious to tickets. Report Abuse