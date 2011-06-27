  1. Home
Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,299
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.0/477.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,299
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Sport Aero Kit Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,299
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,299
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Accessory I-Pod Adapteryes
Accessory Cargo Organizeryes
Accessory Mesh Windscreenyes
Accessory All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,299
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,299
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room40.3 in.
Rear leg room27.7 in.
Rear shoulder room40.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Accessory Mudguardsyes
Premium Paint Chargeyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.2 cu.ft.
Length180.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.1 in.
EPA interior volume81.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Exterior Colors
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Rave Red Pearl
  • Quicksilver Pearl
  • Sunset Pearlescent
Interior Colors
  • Terra Cotta, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,299
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R18 94V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,299
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,299
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
