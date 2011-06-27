  1. Home
Used 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.2/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Rockford Fosgate premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
650 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room40.3 in.
Rear leg room27.7 in.
Rear shoulder room40.0 in.
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3688 lbs.
Gross weight4464 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.2 cu.ft.
Length180.4 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume81.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Maizen Blue
  • Quick Silver Pearl
  • Solar
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Rave Red Pearl
  • Sunset Pearlescent Pearl
  • Satin Meisai Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Medium Gray, cloth
  • Terra Cotta, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R18 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
