  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  4. Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Eclipse Spyder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,267
See Eclipse Spyder Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,267
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,267
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,267
Torque205 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,267
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,267
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
210 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
power antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,267
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,267
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,267
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,267
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,267
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.5 in.
Rear leg room29.4 in.
Rear shoulder room42.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,267
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.2 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight3329 lbs.
Gross weight4112 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,267
Exterior Colors
  • Chrome Blue Pearl
  • Alloy Green Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,267
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,267
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,267
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Eclipse Spyder Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles