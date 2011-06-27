  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  4. Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Eclipse Spyder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,597
See Eclipse Spyder Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,597
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,597
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.8/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,597
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,597
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,597
210 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,597
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,597
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,597
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,597
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,597
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.5 in.
Rear leg room29.4 in.
Rear shoulder room42.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,597
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.2 cu.ft.
Length175.4 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.
Gross weight4057 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,597
Exterior Colors
  • Chrome Blue
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Patriot Red Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Black
  • Black
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,597
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,597
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,597
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Eclipse Spyder Inventory

Related Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles